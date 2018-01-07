LOS ANGELES: Singer Britney Spears's former mansion in Calabasas, California, which was purchased for USD 8.1 million last year, was one of the most expensive houses to be sold in the area.

The house has a 10,000 square feet of living space, a two-storey library and a glass-bottom swimming pool, according to LA Times.

The master suite boasts a boutique-inspired dressing room, and a dry sauna for a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Spears never owned the property and had instead leased it from producer David Broome, who purchased the estate in 2013 for about USD 5.4 million.

Isadora and Tomer Fridman -- who also work with several of the Calabasas-based Kardashian-Jenner family members -- co-listed the property with several other agents of Compass and Hilton and Hyland.