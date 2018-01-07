WASHINGTON DC: Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke, who earned four Emmy nominations for his role in the sitcom ‘Coach’, has died of a heart attack at his ranch in Arkansas.

He was 86.

His wife Shirley Ann Jones confirmed his death to CNN and said that the actor "could never fully recover from the horrible car accident" that happened two and a half years back in which he was injured badly.

He was the younger brother of fellow comedian and actor Dick Van Dyke.

Jerry starting his career as a stand-up comedian and later turned to acting. He appeared on the brother show in 1962 and later went on to appear regularly on ‘The Judy Garland Show’.

After ‘Coach,’ he also appeared in sitcoms like ‘My Name Is Earl’ and ‘Raising Hope.’

In 2015, Jerry and Dick reunited onscreen on ABC's sitcom "The Middle," playing a pair of fighting brothers.

Jerry told the Los Angeles Times that he always looked up to his older brother.

Along with his brother, the comedian is survived by his second wife, a son and a daughter from his first marriage, and two grandchildren.