LOS ANGELES: Fox is developing the fourth season of popular crime series "Fargo".

During his presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said series creator Noah Hawley has an idea for the fourth season.

"It's not gone... Noah Hawley, who has become quite a busy bee... has told us that he has an idea that excited me enormously for a fourth cycle of 'Fargo' and the plan is to have that ready in 2019.

"The anticipation is there will be another cycle of 'Fargo' in 2019," Landgraf said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Hawley is currently busy with second season of "Legion" and serves as the showrunner for the FX series.

The black comedy-thriller centres on brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy (both played by Ewan McGregor).

After unsuccessfully trying to rob his brother, Ray and his partner Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) get involved in a double murder case, while Emmit tried to cut his ties with a mysterious organisation he owes money to. PTI RB RDS .

