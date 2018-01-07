LOS ANGELES: Actor Liev Schreiber has said he is trying to adjust to major changes in his life post his breakup with Naomi Watts.

The couple, who ended their 11-year-long relationship in September 2016, are the parents of two sons - Alexander (10) and Samuel (nine).

"It's always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way that we've looked at it is that we'll always be partners with these kids," Schreiber said on the show "Sunday Today".

The 50-year-old actor said it is important that their children know that he and Watts still care about each other.

"It's important to support each other. I was making some jokes at breakfast about mommy with the boys and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other," said Schreiber.