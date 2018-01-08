The auction started at USD 20,000, but the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ star bid USD 80,000 and then he outbid himself to USD 90,000.

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has offered to pay USD 120,000 to watch an episode of the 'Game of Thrones' with its leading lady Emilia Clarke.

Pitt, who seems to be a huge fan of the TV series, was, sadly, outbid at the charity auction.

The final bid at the silent auction at Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti was USD 160,000.

It was held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California, reports pagesix.com.

During the charity gala, the auctioneer announced the opportunity to watch an episode with Clarke, who was in attendance with her ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star Kit Harington.

The auction started at USD 20,000, but the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ star bid USD 80,000 and then he outbid himself to USD 90,000.

Later, he raised his own bid to USD 1,20,000.

In the end, the "Fight Club " actor was outbid by a gala-goer who ended the auction at USD 1,60,000.

However, HBO recently confirmed that the hit series would be taking a year off before airing it’s final season in 2019.