WASHINGTON: It seems Hugh Jackman just couldn’t hide his disappointment when James Franco won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘The Disaster Artist’.

Franco took the honour over Jackman (‘The Greatest Showman’), Ansel Elgort (‘Baby Driver’), Daniel Kaluuya (‘Get Out’), Steve Carell (‘Battle of the Sexes’).

During the acceptance speech, ‘The Wolverine’ star’s ‘bewildered’ reaction was caught on camera, after which viewers rushed to Twitter to point out the actor’s disappointment.

Im Hugh Jackman watching James Franco win best actor pic.twitter.com/TXqa9yNdLa — katie ✨ (@katieenallen) January 8, 2018

One person tweeted: “truly feeling REFRESHED by this look from hugh jackman @ james franco”

These Hugh Jackson reaction shots during James Franco's speech are amazing. He literally cannot BELIEVE he didn't win this award. He's like, "But... did they know that I wore a top hat?" pic.twitter.com/uwQtTGN1OL — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 8, 2018

As he accepted the award, Franco brought up the stage, the man he plays in ‘The Disaster Artist’, ‘The Room's writer/director/actor Tommy Wiseau.