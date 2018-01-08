Call Me By Your Name (Top), Get Out (Left) and The Post (Right).

LOS ANGELES: Steven Spielberg's newspaper drama "The Post", Jordon Peele's "Get Out" and coming-of-age gay drama "Call Me By Your Name" returned empty handed despite winning multiple nominations at the Golden Globes this year.

Spielberg and the films leading stars -- Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks -- lost it out in their respective categories to Guillermo del Toro ('The Shape of Water'), Frances McDormand ('Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri') and Gary Oldman ('Darkest Hour').

'Three Billboards..." was a surprise winner in the Best Picture - Drama category where "The Post" was also nominated alongside "The Shape of Water" and Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk".

Nolan's war movie failed to register a win despite three nominations, including one for the director and composer Hans Zimmer.

"This Is Us" star Sterling K Brown created history by becoming the first African-American to get the Best Actor - Drama award for the show but "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya, a strong front-runner for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, was outsmarted by James Franco for "The Disaster Artist".

The Hollywood Foreign Press was already criticised for shunning Peele in the best screenplay and the director categories.

The filmmakers were also puzzled by the racially-themed horror film's placement in the comedy or musical category.

Octavia Spencer, who has received critical acclaim for her role in "The Shape of Water" and is one of the strongest contenders for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, went home empty handed.

"Call Me By Your Name", a gentle drama about a teen coming to terms with his sexuality in the 1980s Italy, had three nominations, including the Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Film's stars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer too failed to score a win.