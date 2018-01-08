PUNE: International rapper Sean Paul is all set to headline the Vh1 Supersonic music festival in Pune next month.

The three-day festival will see performances by many international artistes and bands, a release said.

The 'Gimme The Light' hitmaker said he is excited about his India visit and looks forward to play in Pune.

"I am really looking forward to going to India again, it's always a great vibe there and I know the fans will enjoy the vibe I am about to bring; it will be super-sonic," Paul said.

"I am ready to try some new cuisine there too, let's see how that goes," he added.

The festival will be held from February 9 to February 11 at Laxmi Lawns in Pune. PTI RB RB .

