LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Hemsworth has said that if given an opportunity, he would love to keep on playing superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 34-year-old actor will be next seen in "Avengers: Infinity War", alongside other MCU veterans, such as Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

"Avengers 4" will mark the final outing for Hemsworth as Thor.

"If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I'd love to. I also think there's an appetite for it now, or there's a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we've kind of broke the mould a bit," Hemsworth told IGN.

"I've just, literally two days ago, finished 'Avengers 4' and that's my contract - my pre-existing contract is done now, so it's kind of like 'wow, that's it'," he added.

Hemsworth, who last appeared in the Taika Waititi- directed "Thor: Ragnarok", said he has rediscovered his passion for the role.

"Two or three films ago I was like 'okay, a couple more'.

I was enjoying it but I was like... I felt a little restricted. And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two 'Avengers', I feel like we've reinvented that character a number of times - even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don't get that opportunity often in a franchise.

"So I definitely feel a renewed sense of excitement and enthusiasm, and more so than ever, I think," Hemsworth said.