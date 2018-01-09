LONDON: Singer Ed Sheeran has appointed his crew to ensure there's always a bottle of tomato ketchup on hand wherever he goes.

"Ed's made no secret of his Heinz Ketchup obsession and has run out of patience with going to places that don't serve it while he is touring. He has made it a duty of key members of his entourage to carry a bottle wherever he goes so he can have it with everything from his morning sausage butty to upmarket dinners," a source told thesun.co.uk.

Just last month, the 26-year-old singer said that he would make ketchup "compulsory in all places" alongside fries if he was ever elected as Britain's Prime Minister, and he would ban early mornings.

Sharing a headline from a news article on Instagram, which claimed that young people in Britain had voted for him to take the place of current leader Theresa May, he captioned the image: "I can't even think of a caption for this let alone run the country, but I would make 5 a.m. illegal and ketchup compulsory in all places with chips."

