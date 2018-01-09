Bored of DC and Marvel comics? Hollywood star Vin Diesel known for his Fast and the Furious and XxX franchises is in talks for a film based on the Valiant comic book character, Bloodshot.

The film is to be produced by Sony which is planning on launching a whole shared universe built around the 2,000 superhero characters from Valiant Comics. Sony signed a five-film deal with Valiant comics back in 2015 and has already commenced work on a film with another famous character — Harbinger.

Bloodshot is a character who possesses regeneration and shape-shifting powers via nano-machines in his bloodstream. He also has super-human strength and the ability to interface with machines via his thoughts. Dave Wilson will be directing this film that will have Eric Heisserer of Arrival fame handling the screenplay.

Interestingly, this won’t be Vin Diesel’s first comic-to-film adaptation as he has previously voiced Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel.