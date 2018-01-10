WASHINGTON: While Ben Affleck’s future in the DC Extended Universe as the caped crusader is still uncertain, there have been rumours swirling on who will replace him.

Meanwhile, Gary Oldman, who is best known to superhero film fans as the man who brought Commissioner Gordon to life in Christopher Nolan's ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy, has given his opinion on the whole thing, revealing who he would like to take over as the Caped Crusader if Affleck really is on his way out.

Speaking in an interview given to a leading US entertainment website, Oldman said, “I would like to see someone like Joaquin Phoenix play it. This is no disrespect to Ben Affleck. I think it really depends on who is at the wheel that lifts it.”

As of now, the hot favourite for Matt Reeves` ‘Batman’ solo movie is Jake Gyllenhaal, who sources say has had talks with the director. It was first revealed in November last year that Reeves already has a replacement actor in mind for the role of the caped crusader.

Earlier this week Reeves gave an update on the upcoming Batman solo movie.

While talking with Jeff Goldsmith, Reeves said of the script, “I am outlining. I have the story worked out, and I am outlining.”

'The Batman' will go on floors in 2018.