LOS ANGELES: Actor James Franco says the allegations of sexual misconduct against him are inaccurate.

Comedian and host Stephen Colbert brought up the recent allegations against Franco that emerged on Sunday following the actor's Golden Globes win, while Franco was on Tuesday night's "Late Show", reports variety.com.

"First, I want to say that I do support it. Look, I was so excited to win but being in that room that night was incredible. It was powerful. I support change. There were some things on Twitter, I haven't read them. I've heard about them," said Franco.

He then addressed a vague and now-deleted tweet from Ally Sheedy, who Franco directed in a 2014 Broadway play. She had accused him of sexual misconduct.

"I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy…I had nothing but a great time with her. I have total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down…I can't speak for her," he said.

"The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So I don't want to shut them down in any way, and I think it's a good thing and I support it," Franco added.

"I can't live if there's restitution to be made. If I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don't know what else to do. As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don't have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off. I'm completely willing and want to".

The actor recently won the best actor in musical or comedy in the 75th edition of the Golden Globes.