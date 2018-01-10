LOS ANGELES: James Franco's upcoming TimesTalk event with The New York Times has been cancelled after the actor was accused of sexual harassment.

The actor, who won the Golden Globe award for lead actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical for his portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist", has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women on Twitter.

Franco, who walked the Golden Globes red carpet wearing Time's Up pin, is yet to repond to the allegations against him.

In a statement to Variety, the Times said, "The event was intended to be a discussion of the making of the film, 'The Disaster Artist'." "Given the controversy surrounding recent allegations, we're no longer comfortable proceeding in that vein," it added.

On Twitter, Franco was accused of misconduct by actor Violet Paley, who wrote, "Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed p***s and that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?" Paley also tweeted that Franco had, several weeks ago, apologized over the phone for past conduct to herself and "a few other girls".

Another actor, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, a former student of Franco, said on Twitter that the actor exploited her with nude scenes in his films.