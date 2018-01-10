NEW YORK: The creator of Marvel and a comic book legend Stan Lee has become the latest entrant in the never-ending list of powerful people who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

According to Page Six, multiple women have come forward to accuse the ninety-five-year-old Lee of sexual misconduct.

The 95-year-old former president and chairman of Marvel is alleged to have repeatedly groped and harassed several female nurses, including walking around naked in their presence and asking them for oral sex in the shower.

A representative for the nursing company confirmed several nurses have complained and the owner of the company has spoken to Lee directly, but the company stopped working for him at the end of 2016.

In a statement, Lee has denied all the allegations.

The statement read, “Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character. We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled.”

The statement continued, “Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

The accusations come to the fore when Hollywood has started #TimesUp campaign, which tends to expose the accusers and tell them that their "time is up" in Hollywood.

Lee has now joined the long list of powerful people in Hollywood who have been accused of sexual abuse or misconduct.

The other names include Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, Brett Ratner and Russell Simmons.