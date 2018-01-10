WASHINGTON: The New York Police Department has unveiled that they are looking into new sexual misconduct allegations against rap mogul Russell Simmons.

According to E! Online, a statement from a detective with the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information noted that their detectives are currently reviewing all the information regarding the new cases.

The statement read, “The NYPD has received information regarding allegations involving Russell Simmons in the NYC area and our detectives are in the process of reviewing that information.”

Simmons, who has denied a dozen sexual assault allegations with a #NotMe social-media campaign, issued another rejection of “horrific” allegations, claiming he is being extorted.

In a statement issued, he said, “I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual. The current allegations range from the patently untrue to the frivolous and hurtful. The presumption of 'innocent until proven guilty' must not be replaced by 'Guilty by Accusation.’”

According to TMZ, two women filed criminal complaints alleging Simmons sexually abused them in 1983 and 1991, respectively.

One of the women is Sherri Hines, who claimed publicly that Simmons raped her during a taping of ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ in December.

During her interview, Hines claimed Simmons invited her to his New York office after a night out in 1983 and pinned her down as soon as they arrived.

The second woman claimed that Simmons abused her at his Manhattan home after they went on a date in 1991. The woman was 32 at the time. She claimed that he tried to take off her dress as they sat on a couch, then pushed her down and harassed her.

At least 13 women have accused Simmons of sexual misconduct, which he's previously fought back against.

It was previously confirmed that the NYPD opened a preliminary investigation against Russell in early December. Russell said in a statement at the time that he “fully supports and will cooperate with the police inquiry and is confident of a swift resolution.”