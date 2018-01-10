LOS ANGELES: The third season of actor Priyanka Chopra's TV show "Quantico" is all set to air on April 26.

The 35-year-old actor will reprise her role as FBI agent Alex Parrish in the new installment of the ABC series.

Priyanka took to Twitter to announce the news.

She also shared her first look from the action-drama in monochrome, sporting a beachy hairdo and shades.

Besides "Quantico", Priyanka has Hollywood projects such as "A Kid Like Jake" and "Isn't It Romantic" in her kitty.