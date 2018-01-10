LOS ANGELES: Singer Selena Gomez, who previously followed more than 300 people, has unfollowed more than 200 people, including Demi Lovato and Gigi Hadid on Instagram, leaving just 37 accounts in her "following" list.

Gomez's fans noticed that the "Wolves" siger also stopped following names like Camila Cabello, her former "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-stars and the cast of "13 Reasons Why", reports aceshowniz.com.

She, however, is still following her close friends Taylor Swift, Francia Raisa and Julia Michaels, actresses Amy Schumer and Jessica Alba as well as some fan accounts dedicated to celebrating her career.

Gomez made the changes on January 6. Many were puzzled by her move, with one asking, "She unfollowed Demi, Camila and all her friends and '13 Reasons Why?' cast and 'Wizards of Waverly Place' cast and so many peoples. Wtf is happening?"

Last month, Gomez briefly made her Instagram account private.