NEW YORK: After side-stepping questions on film-maker Woody Allen for too long, director Greta Gerwig has finally addressed her relationship with Woody, who she worked with on 2012's ‘To Rome with Love’.

In an interview with New York Times, the 34-year-old film-maker has declared that she will not work with the ‘Midnight in Paris’ helmer in the future.

The ‘Lady Bird’ filmmaker expressed her regret for acting in Allen’s 2012 romantic comedy ‘To Rome with Love’.

She also referenced Dylan Farrow, Allen's adoptive daughter, who has been outspoken against Allen in recent years and accused him of sexual assault.

She said, “I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization.”

Farrow has written multiple essays alleging that Woody Allen sexually abused her as a child, and recently criticised some members of the #TimesUp movement for overlooking her accusations.

Allen's son, Ronan Farrow, who recently wrote about the sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, supported his sister claims.

Refuting the claims, the 78-year-old American screenwriter lashed out at his former wife Mia Farrow and revealed that he loved her and hopes that one day she will grasp how she has been cheated out of having a loving father and exploited by a mother more interested in her own festering anger than her daughter's well-being.