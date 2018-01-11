WASHINGTON: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife Georgina Chapman have agreed on a divorce settlement.

Chapman, a fashion designer, recently signed off on the deal, but they have not filed it in court, reports People magazine.

The 41-year-old filed for divorce back in October, deciding to leave her husband of 10 years after allegations of sexual misconduct were reported by the New York Times.

When Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein, she had said in a statement, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband.”

The 65-year-old later said in a statement, “Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family.”

“We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate,” he said. “I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

The former couple got married in December 2007.