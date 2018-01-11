LOS ANGELES: Actor Jason Isaacs has refused to apologise for calling US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump a "brainless barbie".

Isaacs, in fact, went ahead and called Ivanka a "plastically enhanced, deeply misogynist parody of a woman", reports aceshowbiz.com.

On January 8 after the Golden Globe Awards, Ivanka praised American media proprietor Oprah Winfrey's inspirational Golden Globes speech, which highlighted the need to fight sexual harassment.

However, many social media users began responding to her tweet, expressing their confusion considering that her father has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

Who knew a tweet could make you puke, piss yourself and spray snot all at the same time?#BrainlessBarbie https://t.co/xZiNDQ93H4 — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) 9 January 2018

To the many critics who have challenged me for the #BrainlessBarbie hashtag in response to @IvankaTrump, an apology: you're right. One's a plastically enhanced, deeply mysogynist parody of a woman. The other's Barbie. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) 9 January 2018

Isaacs was not the only celebrity who slammed Ivanka. Model Chrissy Teigen tweeted: "Ew go away", in response to Ivanka's post."

However, Ivanka has not responded to the criticism.

