LOS ANGELES: While actor Mark Wahlberg was paid USD 1.5 million, actress Michelle Williams reportedly got less than USD 1,000 for their "All the Money in the World" re-shoots.

Williams was paid USD 80 per day, totaling less than USD 1000, while Wahlberg received USD 1.5 million for reshooting his scenes in the Ridley Scott-directed biopic, reports usatoday.com.

In November last year, The Washington Post reported that Wahlberg was paid at least USD 2 million for ten days of work.

Scott underwent reshoots on the film about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III after actor Christopher Plummer was hired to replace actor Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the film following accusations of sexual misconduct by a number of men.

Scott had said in December that the reshoots, which reportedly cost USD 10 million, were possible because "everyone did them for nothing."

The four-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker revealed that "they all came in free" and that "Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no."

On Tuesday, Williams' close friend Busy Philipps took to Twitter and said: "Unacceptable to say the least. Shameful is correct."

Williams' fellow actress and member of the Time's Up movement, Jessica Chastain, also expressed her disappointment over the pay gap.