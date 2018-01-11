WASHINGTON: Robert De Niro has been a strong critic of President Donald Trump, since the day Trump announced presidential candidacy.

And once again, the actor has spoken about the U.S. President, making his feelings about the real-estate mogul-turned-politician absolutely clear at the National Board of Review awards- describing him as an “idiot” and calling him “baby-in-chief”, reports Entertainment Weekly.

At the ceremony, the American actor said, “Our government today, which the propping of our baby-in-chief has put the press under siege, ridiculing it by trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies. And again, just like in 1971, the press is distinguishing itself with brave, exacting journalism.”

The ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ star also shared how he could not help but notice parallels between the story of Streep’s new film, ‘The Post,’ and America's current political reality.

“It was fascinating to watch ‘The Post’. That story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels today. At the time of the story, Donald Trump was suffering from bone spurs. Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump,” explained DeNiro.

The veteran summed up the present state of affairs by concluding, “The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty and bats**t f***ing crazy. Ah, the good old days.”

'The Post’ is a drama about the unlikely partnership of Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), the first female publisher of The Washington Post, and its driven editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), as they race to catch up with ‘The New York Times’ to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents.

The film also features Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.

The movie, produced by My Pascal and Kristie Macisko Krieger, is all set to hit the theatres on January 12.

