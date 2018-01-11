Ricky Martin, left, a cast member in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,' poses with his partner Jwan Yosef at a special screening of the television series at the ArcLight Hollywood on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo | Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ricky Martin of "Livin' la Vida Loca" fame announced Wednesday he has married his partner of two years, Jwan Yosef.

"I'm a husband," the Puerto Rican singer told E! television without specifying the date of the wedding. "We're doing a heavy party in a couple of months."

The 46-year-old singer began going out in 2016 with Yosef, 33, a Syrian-born Swedish artist.

The couple announced their engagement in November and have been living in Los Angeles for the past few months.

"We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything," E! quoted Martin as saying.

Martin has won two Grammys and is one of Latin America's most popular entertainers.