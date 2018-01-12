Gal Gadot, winner of the #SEEHER award, poses in the press room at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards. (Photo | AP)

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, who has been a strong advocate of feminism, has urged everyone to define themselves as feminist.

According to Contactmusic.com, the 32-year-old actress has claimed that who don't class themselves as feminist should be labelled as “sexist”, because the movement is simply designed to promote “freedom of choice” for all genders.

She noted, “There’s a big misinterpretation about the way that people view the term of feminism. I have friends — girlfriends — who have careers and they’re mothers and they do it all, and they are afraid to say that they’re a feminist.”

The actress also defined what ‘Feminism’ means to her.

“Feminism is not about hating men or burning bras or fighting anyone. It’s about, first of all, equality, and it’s about freedom of choice and I think that in this world we should all be feminists and whoever is not is a sexist,” explained Gadot.

The actress, who recently was revealed as the new brand ambassador for Revlon, believes that anything which makes women feel “confident” should be classed as feminism.

“Anything that makes you feel more confident more beautiful and better about yourself has to do with [feminism],” shared Gadot.

It should be noted that Gadot will be honoured with #SeeHer Award at 2018 Critics Choice Awards.