LOS ANGELES: Actor Clive Owen is set to star in Ang Lee's "Gemini Man", which features Will Smith in the lead role.

The exact details behind the role are unknown other then that it will be an antagonist role, reported Variety.

Actors Tatiana Maslany, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Elizabeth Debicki are being considered to play the the female lead in the Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media project.

Skydance came on to the project, which has been in development for two decades, last year.

The film follows an over-the-hill hitman who faces off against a younger clone of himself.

The makers are eyeing an October 4, 2019 release.

"Gemini Man" was first set up at Disney in 1997 as a pitch by Darren Lemke, with Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing. Curtis Hanson was also attached to direct at one point as well before Lee came on in the spring of 2017.