LOS ANGELES: The much anticipated "Deadpool 2" will hit the theatres two weeks earlier than the scheduled date.

Twentieth Century Fox has shuffled the release dates for its slate of "X-Men" films and moved "Deadpool 2" to May 18 from June 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will open against against Sony's horror film "Slender Man", and the move leaves the June 1 date without a film opening.

"Deadpool 2" marks the return of the foul-mouthed superhero (Ryan Reynolds) with Josh Brolin playing Cable. The superhero sequel also stars "Atlanta" breakout Zazie Beetz as the mutant mercenary Domino.

Fox also announced that another "X-Men" movie "New Mutants" has been moved back by 10 months from April 13, 2018 to February 22, 2019. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, and Charlie Heaton.