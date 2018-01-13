LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor John Malkovich has joined the cast of serial killer Ted Bundy biopic "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile".

The film, to be directed by Joe Berlinger, features Zac Efron as Ted Bundy and Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer, his former girlfriend.

Malkovich will play the role of Judge Edward Cowart, the man who presided over Bundy's sensational trial in 1979 and sentenced him to death, reported Variety.

John Malcovich. (AP Photo)

The movie explores Kloepfer's perspective during the long time that Bundy hid his murder spree from her when they were living together.

Theodore Robert Bundy was an American serial killer, kidnapper, rapist, burglar, thief, and necrophile who assaulted and murdered numerous young women and girls during the 1970s and possibly earlier. Shortly before his execution in 1989, Bundy confessed to committing 30 homicides in seven states between 1974-1978. The true victim count will forever be unknown and could be much higher.

The original screenplay was written by Michael Werwie, which won the Nicholl Fellowship first prize and was featured on the Black List.

(With online desk inputs)