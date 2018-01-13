LOS ANGELES: Actor Mira Sorvino has penned an open letter to Dylan Farrow and apologised for working in Woody Allen's 1995 comedy "Mighty Aphrodite".

Sorvino had won an Oscar for her role as a prostitute in the film. She expressed regret for being part of the film and said she will never work with the director again.

"I confess that at the time I worked for Woody Allen I was a naive young actress.

"I swallowed the media's portrayal of your abuse allegations against your father as an outgrowth of a twisted custody battle between Mia Farrow and him, and did not look further into the situation, for which I am terribly sorry. For this I also owe an apology to Mia," Sorvino wrote in an essay for HuffPost.

Last month, in an op-ed published in a newspaper, Farrow had called out Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet, Blake Lively, and Greta Gerwig for working with Allen amid her accusations that the 82-year-old filmmaker molested her as a child in 1992.

Mira Sorvino and Woody Allen in 'Mighty Aphrodite'. (Photo | IMDB)

Sorvino said that her relationship with Allen on the film was "friendly, though not close, but in no way did he ever overstep his bounds with me".

@MiraSorvino, I am overwhelmed and my gratitude to you cannot be expressed sufficiently in words. This letter is beautiful and I will carry your words with me. Your courage has been boundless and your activism an example for us all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. https://t.co/8U73mb2twD — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 11, 2018

"I never personally experienced what has now been described as inappropriate behaviour toward young girls. But this does not excuse my turning a blind eye to your story simply because I wanted desperately for it not to be so," she said.

Sorvino was one of the first women to come forward and accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment. She had said that the Hollywood producer blacklisted her after she rejected his advances.

"We are in a day and age when everything must be re- examined. This kind of abuse cannot be allowed to continue. If this means tearing down all the old gods, so be it. The cognitive dissonance, the denial and cowardice that spare us painful truths and prevent us from acting in defence of innocent victims while allowing 'beloved' individuals to continue their heinous behaviour must be jettisoned from the bottom of our souls.

"Even if you love someone, if you learn they may have committed these despicable acts, they must be exposed and condemned, and this exposure must have consequences. I will never work with him again," she wrote.