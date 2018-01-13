John Cena elieves that there is not much difference between hosting the awards and fighting in the ring (Twitter/John Cena)

LOS ANGELES: Actor and wrestler John Cena will once again emcee the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards.

The 40-year-old star believes that there is not much difference between hosting the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and stepping into the wrestling ring, reported Variety.

"It's a wonderful environment. I compare it to a WWE event where the show is absolutely 100 per cent made for the audience," Cena said.

"Being in front of a live audience for so long so many nights in a row, I think it prepares you for the chaos of a live television production which is so, so fun," he added.

Cena has also signed on to join the voice cast of the Nickelodeon's new animated series "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles".

The excitement can NOT be contained!



It’s official: It’s slime season and I’m back to host the @Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for a second time on March 24 at 8pm/7c! #KCA pic.twitter.com/AiCYSYeL1z — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 11, 2018