LOS ANGELES: Actress Jessica Chastain says she is planning to step back from acting and is keen to direct in future.

In an interview to Grazia magazine, the "Molly's Game" expressed her desire to go behind the camera, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Every day I feel like there is something new I never imagined I'd be doing. If anything, I think in the future I'm going to step back and I'm probably going to produce more. I may even direct," Chastain said.

"I'm interested in taking the light that has been shined on me and maybe shining it on some other people. I don't feel like I'm having to sacrifice anything because in reality this world is bigger than what my dream was," she added.