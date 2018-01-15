MUMBAI: Singer Mick Jagger is in India and says he is enjoying the sights and the sounds of the country.

Jagger on Sunday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself in a shirt paired with a black blazer and pants. He seems to be in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan.

However, it is not known if Jagger is here for work or for a vacation.

Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India! pic.twitter.com/ImjF16WX8g — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 14, 2018

The singer, who is one of the founder members of the band Rolling Stones, is known for songs like "Hard woman", "Party like a doll and "Sweet thing".