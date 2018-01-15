LOS ANGELES: Singer Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey says she is not happy with her daughter reuniting with singer Justin Bieber.

Gomez's mother opened up about her famous daughter's love life in an interview with Gossip Cop, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Teefey has said she's "not happy" about her 25-year-old daughter rekindling her romance with Bieber, 23.

"Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy. She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed.

"Selena is an adult and can make her own choices," she said.

Teefey said she hasn't spoken to or texted Bieber in "years".

She also debunked claims that she is no longer acting as her daughter's manager because of ongoing tensions between herself, Gomez and her stepfather Brian Teefey, who also managed her career.

"We never expected to manage her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business," she said of giving up the role in 2014.