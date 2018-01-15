LOS ANGELES: "The Walking Dead" has been renewed for its ninth installment.

The hit zombie series, which comes back returns with the second half of the spell on February 25, will kick off season nine later this year, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Co-executive producer Angela Kang is being promoted to showrunner for the said season.

Scott M Gimple has been signed on as Chief Content Officer following an overall deal.

AMC president Charlie Collier called the development "enormously important day for the entire The Walking Dead television universe".

"We are proud to acknowledge Angela's significant contribution to the series and to set a clear path forward for a ninth season under her direction. Further, with gratitude and admiration, we also recognize Scott's broad impact on, and leadership of, the content that fuels our TWD universe," Collier said in a statement.

The eighth season of the series aired last year on October 22 in the US and October 23 in the UK.