LOS ANGELES: Actor Christian Bale has said he regrets working on "Terminator Salvation" and that he even turned down the role thrice before giving his nod to the sci- fi action film.

The 43-year-old actor, who played John Connor in 2009 film, said he eventually accepted the part in order to prove to others that it was a bad decision.

"I said no three times. I thought that the franchise... I went 'Nah, there's no story there.' "There's a perverse side to me, where people were telling me that, there's no way on God's Earth that I should take that role, and I was thinking the same thing. But when people started verbalising that to me, I started to go, 'Oh really? All right, well watch this then.' So there was a little bit of that involved in the choice," Bale told MTV in an interview.

The actor said the film is a "great thorn" in his side and he wishes the makers could have revived the film franchise.

"It's a great thorn in my side, because I wish we could have reinvigorated (the franchise). And unfortunately, during production, you could tell that wasn't happening. It's a great shame," he said.

Bale added "Terminator..." was a "learning experience" for him referring to the on-set diatribe against cinematographer Shane Hurlbut leaked.

"That was a very unusual occasion. Great learning lesson for me. No matter how much you lose yourself in a scene, you do not allow yourself to behave that way. And yeah, of course, I've got enormous regrets about it." The actor previously expressed unhappiness over his performance as Bruce Wayne/ Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan.