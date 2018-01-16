LOS ANGELES: Director Adam Shankman has revealed that the script for 'Enchanted' sequel is almost ready.

The 53-year-old filmmaker said writing music for "Disenchanted" would be the next step to follow, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"We are handing in a script in a couple weeks that I'm super happy with. Then gotta get the music written," Shankman said at a TCA panel.

A sequel to the 2007 romcom, featuring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, has been in the works for 10 years.

He added the second installment will stay true to the original story with same animation, only with more songs.

"The fundamental story has changed a little bit, but not from the base story of it. It's about Giselle 10 years later going, 'What is happily ever after?'" Shankman said.

The original movie revolved around Giselle (Adams) as she ventures into the real-time New York from an animated Disney film, gradually discovering her happily ever after with Robert Philip (Dempsy), a grumpy divorce lawyer, not the quintessential Price Charming (James Marsden).

The release date of "Disenchanted" is yet to be announced.