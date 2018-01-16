LOS ANGELES: Get ready to witness the romantic journey of Prince Harry and the newest member of the ‘royal family’ Meghan Markle as Lifetime is all set to make a TV movie about the newly engaged pair, ahead of their royal wedding.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cable network have announced plans for ‘Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story’, a film which will chronicle the couple's relationship from when they met through friends in 2016.

It will also document the subsequent scrutiny they faced when their romance was made public.

The special will be helmed by Menhaj Huda, previously known for directing ‘The Royals’. Casting is currently underway on the project.

Before Harry and Meghan, William and Kate were also the focus of not one, but two TV movies. There’s no release date set for ‘Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story’ just yet.

The 33-year-old prince and his bride-to-be announced their engagement on November 27 last year. They are set to marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on May 19.