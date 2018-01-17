LOS ANGELES: Actor Timothee Chalamet has pledged to donate his entire salary from his upcoming Woody Allen-helmed film to three organisations as the director faces the fallout from allegations of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star, 22, is set to star in Allen's upcoming film titled "A Rainy Day in New York", alongside Jude Law, Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez, reports people.com.

His fellow co-star in the film, Rebecca Hall, pledged to donate her salary to the Time's Up movement. Chalamet revealed the same pledge in an Instagram post on Monday.

"This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education," he wrote.

"I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire. But I am learning that a good role isn't the only criteria for accepting a job -- that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.

"I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I'm not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don't want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME'S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN."

The actor said that he wants to be "worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve".

