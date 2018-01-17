LOS ANGELES: Singer Katy Perry says she has never gone under the knife to enhance her looks.

The "Swish swish" singer says she got lasers and filler injections to reduce dark circles around her eyes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I haven't had any," Perry said on plastic surgery.

"I've done lasers and got filler injections under my eyes for the hollowing - which I would recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles - but all of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn't really matter," she added.

However, Perry, 33, said she is not against plastic surgery.

"We're getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations. Of course, always be your authentic self - but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it's like: Go ahead," she said.