Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children North and Saint West. (Photo | Instagram)

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is preparing to welcome her third child via a surrogate, has spent a huge amount on a lavish nursery and baby goods.

According to Closer magazine, the mother of North and Saint West, has been branded "out of control" by her husband Kanye West after splashing the cash on an array of lavish items.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star imported expensive toys and goods in the world from Italy, to decorate her new arrival's nursery, reports dailymail.co.uk.

These include a luxurious velvet crib by designer Dolce Notte, as well as a hand-painted cradle, a silk bassinet and matching wardrobe and chair, said to be amounting to USD 40,000 in total.

Kim has also reportedly splurged on a number of designer and diamond-encrusted toys for her little girl.

"Kim's also hand-sourced some of the world's most expensive toys for her newborn, including a USD 137,000 Swarovski-covered rocking horse, a USD 170,000 Steiff Louis Vuitton teddy bear and a limited edition Suommo Dodo solid gold dummy costing USD 96,000. Even Kanye's told her to stop spending as she's out of control," a source said.

Kim has also stocked up the wardrobe with limited edition baby clothes, from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana.

She has also reportedly installed a private spa in their family home, where she can relax privately with her three children away from her filming and fashion commitments.

"Kim's also had a baby spa created in the house with a live-in masseuse, plus a special yoga studio and pool for infants," the source added.