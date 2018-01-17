While it was revealed last year that Mark Strong was in talks for a role in the upcoming DC comics film, Shazam!, it’s now finally confirmed that the actor will be playing the role of Doctor Sivana. An archenemy of Shazam, Sivana is known for his intellect and manipulative ability.

Talking about the role, “I’m playing an evil b*****d called Doctor Sivana; they are always the best characters to play, the most fun. I was Sinestro in Green Lantern which I thought was a rather good film, but it didn’t do as well as expected. So I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in the DC world. I played a pretty evil character in that and he was meant to get even worse in the second one, but that never happened. I hope I’m going to get the chance to do that in Shazam!”

Set to hit the screens on April 2019, Shazam! is directed by David F Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel.