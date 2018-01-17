NEW DELHI: Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, has finally opened up about the musician’s controversial decision to work with Woody Allen, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The ‘Same old Love’ hit-maker’s mom Mandy said she tried to convince her daughter it would not be good to work with the filmmaker on 'A Rainy Day in New York' but it fell “on deaf ears”.

Writing a comment on Instagram, Mandy noted, “No one can make Selena do anything she doesn't want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn't click. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

The statement arrives about a month after Gomez and Teefy made headlines for a reported fallout over the star's relationship with Justin Bieber.

She said, “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy. She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.”

To get over their differences, Selena and mother Mandy have reportedly decided not to talk about her new relationship.

Meanwhile, the hit musician cast mates Rebecca Hall and Timothee Chalamet announced in Instagram posts in the last week that they regretted their decision to work with the director and that they’ll donate their salaries from the film to support efforts against sexual assault.