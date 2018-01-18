WASHINGTON: In the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, Golden Globe award-winning actor James Franco is reportedly reaching out to his ex-girlfriends to clear the air.

According to People Magazine, the 39-year-old actor has been calling his former girlfriends for last one month to know about his behaviour at the time of their relationship.

“He knows this was coming and was trying to get ahead of the story,” said a source.

During a recent appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, the actor addressed the sexual harassment allegations made by a number of women on Twitter after wearing a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globe Awards.

He said, “There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much.”

Five women accused the actor of abusing his power as an acting teacher and mentor in a sexually exploitative manner.

Franco is the latest to join the string of big Hollywood celebrities, who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Powerful people like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, Jeffrey Tambor, Brett Ratner are among those who have also been accused.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault, by more than 60 women.

The producer has, however, denied all the allegations made against him.