LOS ANGELES: Actor Rachel Brosnahan is the latest Hollywood figure to distance herself from Woody Allen, saying she regrets working with the veteran director.

The actor, who recently bagged the Golden Globe award for her performance in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", collaborated with Allen on his Amazon series "Crisis in Six Scenes".

In the past few weeks, actors such as Rebecca Hall, Greta Gerwig and Mira Sorvino, expressed regret over working in Allen's film.

Chalamet and Hall have announced that they will donate their salaries from Allen's upcoming film "A Rainy Day in New York".

"Look, I had a great experience working on that project.

But I do have to take this opportunity to say that, for me, I have really struggled with the decision to do that project for a long time," Brosnahan said during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter's 'Awards Chatter' podcast.

"Honestly, it's the decision that I have made in my life that is the most inconsistent with everything I stand for and believe in, both publicly and privately. And while I can't take it back, it's important to me, moving forward, to make decisions that better reflect the things that I value and my worldview," Brosnahan added.

Dylan Farrow, Allen's adopted daughter, accused the director of sexually abusing her in the early 1990s while she was a child.

She reiterated her allegations in a 2014 New York Times op-ed and other articles. She has often criticised Hollywood actors for not taking her claims seriously.

Dylan's allegations have picked up steam in wake of the #MeToo movement following her brother Ronan Farrow's expose of Harvey Weinstein. Ronan is Allen and Mia Farrow's biological child.