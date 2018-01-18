LOS ANGELES: Singer Ricky Martin says he didn't come out as gay until he was 38 in an effort to preserve his career.

Martin visited "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" and opened up about his own personal struggles with coming out as gay, reports eonline.com.

He said: "My friend, you have no idea how it took me a while. The thing is that I was surrounded by friends that were telling me, ‘Don't! Don't come out that will be the end of your career.'

"It was people that love me, people that mean well and people that were just victims of homophobia. You know, I grew up in this culture that told me that my feelings were horrible, that my feelings were evil. And if you add to that, you know, that I was like a heartthrob, like a sex symbol".

The "She bangs" hitmaker said everyone around him told him that it would end his career.

"It was extremely painful for me until I said, ‘I can't take it anymore. It's all about me now, it's not about what's happening outside, it's about what I need in order to be happy.'"

Two influential people entered Martin's life and gave him the strength he needed.

"Then I had my kids, and I said, ‘I have to come out.' I mean, I'm not going to lie to these beautiful kids. To lie? No, that's not the point. And you know, life works in cycles, it's very interesting. Look at what I'm doing today, I'm talking on behalf of people that continue to hurt and through acting," Martin said.

The star, 46, is extremely busy while raising his family, performing at his Las Vegas residency and raising funds through his organization for hurricane victims of Puerto Rico.

