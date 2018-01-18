NEW YORK: After side-stepping the Critics` Choice Awards in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, James Franco is set to attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards this Sunday.

According to Page Six, this will be the first time the 39-year-old actor will be seen at a public event, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, including former acting students he taught.

A source said, “James will still attend the SAG Awards because there is no reason not to. He will carry on supporting the cause and moving forward”.

Franco was last seen during a pre-recorded appearance on Seth Meyers' late show which aired on January 10.

The star is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor category for his new movie ‘The Disaster Artist’.

He won the Best Actor in a Comedy for the role at The Golden Globes as well as at Critics` Choice Awards.

The 39-year-old actor is also reportedly reaching out to his exes and asking about his behaviour toward them.