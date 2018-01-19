LOS ANGELES: While he retired from acting long time ago, veteran actor Sean Connery seriously thought of returning to the big screen with the iconic ‘Indiana Jones’ movie.

While speaking in an interview in 2007, which has now been unearthed by the Hollywood Reporter, the 87-year-old actor revealed that he was unimpressed with the pitch from Steven Spielberg.

The Academy Award-winning star said, “I spoke with Spielberg, but it didn't work out. It was not that generous a part, worth getting back into the harness and go for. And they had taken the story in a different line anyway, so the father of Indy was kind of really not that important. I had suggested they kill him in the movie, it would have taken care of it better.”

In the interview, he looked stern while saying that he was totally done with making movies.

The Oscar-winning Connery stopped acting in movies after an immensely stressful production for 2003's panned ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’.

Though, he did provide voice of Sir Billi in the 2012 animated comedy ‘Guardian of the Highlands’.