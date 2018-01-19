LOS ANGELES: "Creed" star Michael B Jordan says he is dating but is not in a serious relationship.

The 30-year-old actor, who originally hails from California, said after he moved to LA, getting in a relationship does not seem like a good idea.

"(I'm) dating, but technically single," Jordon told WSJ Magazine.

"LA isn't the best place to date. No offence to LA," he added.

The actor said even if he finds a girlfriend he has to take approval from his parents, who happened to be his "roommates".