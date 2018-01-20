LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper-singer husband Kanye West have named their new born daughter, Chicago.

Kim shared the name of her third child on her app and website.

The name news comes four days after the baby girl's birth via surrogate.

Kardashian West shared via her website that their daughter was born on Monday at 12:47 am.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,Â” the mother of three Â— who also shares son Saint, two, and daughter North, four, with West — wrote in a post titled "She's Here!" "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she added. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."