Home Entertainment English

Nicolas Cage supports #MeToo movement

Actor Nicolas Cage has spoken out in support of the #MeToo movement and said that 'talent and creativity needs to be heard and supported and cherished'.

Published: 21st January 2018 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Nicolas Cage (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Nicolas Cage has spoken out in support of the #MeToo movement and said that "talent and creativity needs to be heard and supported and cherished".

"Every opportunity I get to work with a female director - one of the best movies I ever made was 'Valley Girl' and I just did a picture called 'Inconceivable' with Maria Pulera and there was a strong female cast," Cage, 54, told people.com.

ALSO READ  | Nicolas Cage finds 'Cage Rage' memes 'frustrating'

"I realize that the talent and creativity needs to be heard and supported and cherished," he said on the sidelines of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Cage, who stars in the action-thriller "Mandy" - which premiered at the fest - shared his thoughts after Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford discussed the effects of movement on Thursday.

"Change is inevitable. I'm pretty encouraged right now. What it's doing is bringing more opportunities for women… Women are going to have a stronger voice… I think the role of men right now is to listen," Redford said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
metoo Nicolas Cage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File| AP)
Alibaba's Jack Ma says to prepare for 20 years of trade war
South African artists shine at the continent's first Comic Con
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina