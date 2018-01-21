Nicolas Cage supports #MeToo movement

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Nicolas Cage has spoken out in support of the #MeToo movement and said that "talent and creativity needs to be heard and supported and cherished".

"Every opportunity I get to work with a female director - one of the best movies I ever made was 'Valley Girl' and I just did a picture called 'Inconceivable' with Maria Pulera and there was a strong female cast," Cage, 54, told people.com.

"I realize that the talent and creativity needs to be heard and supported and cherished," he said on the sidelines of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Cage, who stars in the action-thriller "Mandy" - which premiered at the fest - shared his thoughts after Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford discussed the effects of movement on Thursday.

"Change is inevitable. I'm pretty encouraged right now. What it's doing is bringing more opportunities for women… Women are going to have a stronger voice… I think the role of men right now is to listen," Redford said.

